Govinda tied the knot with Sunita Ahuja on March 11, 1987, and share two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. The couple are headed for a divorce, as per the latest reports.

After the accidental shooting incident in October last year, Govinda is again in the news. As per the latest reports, the actor and his wife Sunita Ahuja are headed for a divorce after 37 years of their marriage. The reports also claim that Sunita has filed for separation and has also dispatched a legal document pertaining to the matter.

Now, Govinda has himself broken his silence on his divorce rumours. When the Dulhe Raja actor was asked about the same, he told ETimes, "There are only business talks going. I am in the process of starting my films." A source close to the family also told the portal, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago but there has been no movemnet since then."

Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has also reacted to reports of his divorce as he told IANS, "Yes, Sunita has sent a legal notice in the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn't yet reached us. Right now, the news is being spread all over the place. So we are keeping an eye on it."

In a recent interview, Sunita has revealed that she doesn't live in the same house as Govinda anymore. The manager also confirmed this as he stated that Govinda lives in the bungalow for most of the time while Sunita lives in a flat opposite the street but there isn't any lack of interest on actor's part when it comes to looking after Sunita and his family.

Shashi refused to call this set-up (the actor spending a generous time in his bungalow and Sunita living in a flat) as the couple living separately. "They don't live separately. Govinda lives in his bungalow. Most of the time, he lives there. Yes, he comes and goes to his house. He lives in a bungalow for a few days. He works in a political party, he is in the ministry. He is associated with the government. So, it's very natural for him to spend some time in his bungalow”, he added.

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989 and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which bombed at the box office. Yashvardhan will soon make his acting debut.