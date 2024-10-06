Biggest star who signed over 70 films at 21, was thrown out by Salman Khan, one mistake ruined his career; he shot himse

Many Bollywood actors began their careers with hit films but later faced a decline in their journeys. Today, we’ll talk about a superstar from the 90s who was in high demand, with filmmakers eager to work with him.

Even though he hasn’t been in movies for a while, he’s still well-known and doesn’t need an introduction. Govinda is a beloved Bollywood superstar known for many blockbuster films and a huge fan following.

He debuted in 1986 with Ilzaam, followed by another hit, Love 86, both of which helped launch his career. With over 130 films, he became popular through hits like Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, and Hero No 1.

Most of his successful movies were directed by David Dhawan, and his pairing with actress Neelam was particularly celebrated, as they starred together in 14 films. Their on-screen chemistry captured the audience's hearts, making them a sought-after duo in Bollywood.

Govinda once turned down blockbuster films like Gadar and Mahabharat without regrets, but his career faced challenges in the early 2000s with unsuccessful movies like Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. After taking a break, he returned in 2006 with the comedy Bhagam Bhag, followed by the hit Partner, which won him several awards. Fans loved his pairing with Salman Khan, although Govinda later claimed that Salman got him removed from Judwaa.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Govinda said, “Uss time pe main Judwaa kar raha tha aur kisi din Salman ne mujhe phone lagaya, 2-3 baje, aur kaha ki ‘Chichi Bhaiya aap kitni hit doge yaar?’ Maine bola kya hua? Woh bola ‘Woh jo picture aap kar rahe ho, Judwaa, woh aap band kar dijiye aur woh mujhe de dijiye (Govinda brother, how many hit films will you give? When I asked him what happened, Salman said ‘The movie you are working on, Judwaa, stop filming for it and let me do your role’).”

He added, "(Salman said) Director (David Dhawan) bhi aapko mujhe dena padega. Producer (Sajid Nadiadwala) bhi maine aap hi ka le liya hai’. Toh woh chalti film, wahan pe thehra di gayi hai, rok di gayi aur bandh kar di gayi. Aur woh Salman ko de di gayi thi (Salman said he will work with the same director and producer. So the film was stopped midway and my role was given to Salman)."

