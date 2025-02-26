On Tuesday, many media reports claimed that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have decided to part ways. However, in a statement, Govinda reacted to the rumours by saying, "These are only business talks going…I am in the process of starting my films."

Amid the rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce after 37 years of marriage, their lawyer has now given a confirmation, claiming that though the couple filed for divorce 6 months back, they are getting back together now. Lalit Bindal, who is also the actor's family friend, shared that both Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are "going strong" and will always be together.

Speaking to India Today, he said, "We also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupati Nath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together."

In addition, the lawyer also blamed social media for using Sunita Ahuja’s recent quotes, adding fuel to the fire. "Like when she said mujhe Govinda jaisa pati nahi chaiye (I don’t want Govinda as my husband in next birth), she did add that she wanted a son like him. Or when she said that he was with his own valentine, she meant he was working. It is unfortunate that people are only talking negatively about them when the couple is together, and I can assure you that they will always be. No divorce is going to happen," he added.

On Tuesday, many media reports claimed that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have decided to part ways. However, in a statement to ETimes, Govinda reacted to the rumours by saying, "These are only business talks going…I am in the process of starting my films."

READ | Shah Rukh Khan set to move out of Mannat with his family, rents luxurious apartment for Rs... monthly rent, its owned by..