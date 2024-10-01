Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own revolver, injuring his leg.

Actor and politician Govinda was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning after he shot himself in the leg with his own revolver. As ANI reported, Mumbai police confirmed that the Raja Babu actor accidentally shot himself in the leg and has been taken to the nearest hospital.

On X, ANI tweeted, "Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been taken to the nearest hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning, says a senior Mumbai Police official. More details awaited." As per a source, Govinda injured his leg when he was cleaning his licensed revolver and it got fired.

On the work front, Govinda's last on-screen outing was Rangeela Raja (2019). Since then he has taken a break from cinema and has been making appearances on reality shows. Govinda In 2024, just before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined Shivsena.