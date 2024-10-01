Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Bengaluru sky glows with mystical light, can you guess what it was?

Bengaluru billboard's 3D ad leaves social media users in doubt, netizens say...

Devara box office day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's film fails to cross Rs ... mark

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Police officer stops Lamborghini owner, didn't ask for challan, video goes viral

Police officer stops Lamborghini owner, didn't ask for challan, video goes viral

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Bengaluru sky glows with mystical light, can you guess what it was?

Bengaluru sky glows with mystical light, can you guess what it was?

People of these blood groups are said to be best life partner

People of these blood groups are said to be best life partner

NASA shares mind-blowing images of Mars

NASA shares mind-blowing images of Mars

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

Not Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Ramesh Sippy says Amitabh Bachchan bagged Sholay because of THIS talent

Not Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Ramesh Sippy says Amitabh Bachchan bagged Sholay because of THIS talent

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own revolver, injuring his leg.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 09:36 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital
Govinda
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor and politician Govinda was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning after he shot himself in the leg with his own revolver. As ANI reported, Mumbai police confirmed that the Raja Babu actor accidentally shot himself in the leg and has been taken to the nearest hospital. 

On X, ANI tweeted, "Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been taken to the nearest hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning, says a senior Mumbai Police official. More details awaited." As per a source, Govinda injured his leg when he was cleaning his licensed revolver and it got fired.

On the work front, Govinda's last on-screen outing was Rangeela Raja (2019). Since then he has taken a break from cinema and has been making appearances on reality shows. Govinda In 2024, just before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined Shivsena.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook scripts history, breaks Virat Kohli's world record in ODI series vs Australia

ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook scripts history, breaks Virat Kohli's world record in ODI series vs Australia

This was the most expensive and biggest flop film of the same year, was written by Javed Akhtar

This was the most expensive and biggest flop film of the same year, was written by Javed Akhtar

Ameesha Patel’s Rs 2.5 crore cheque bounce case disposed of after she pays producer in full

Ameesha Patel’s Rs 2.5 crore cheque bounce case disposed of after she pays producer in full

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

Man performs pull-ups on highway signboard, here's how UP Police reacted to viral video

Man performs pull-ups on highway signboard, here's how UP Police reacted to viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement