Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Soon after Govinda was rushed to the hospital, his nephew Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmira Shah visited the hospital, ending the family feud.

Actor and politician Govinda got injured after accidentally firing his leg with his own revolver. Soon Govinda was rushed to the hospital, and he is now doing fine. Soon after the news, actress Kashmera Shah (wife of Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek) reached the hospital to see the actor.

When Kashmira arrived, she was mobbed by paps and reporters, but she ignored them and rushed inside. This gesture put an end to the differences between the family. Govinda and his wife Sunita are not on talking terms with Krushna and Kashmera.

Soon, Kashmera's video went viral, and several netizens commented on the show. A netizen wrote, "Sasural walo ke pass acche acche ho jana padhta hai." Another netizen wrote, "Chalo isse bhi kuch attention mila." One of the netizens wrote, "Bahut bhayanak lag rahi hai."

Govinda wife's on why he chose not to go on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Recently on the podcast, Timeout With Ankit, Sunita revealed that she would never go on The Great Indian Kapil Show, because of Krushna Abhishek. She said, "See, I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai… toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote (I cannot lie, I don't get along with Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, otherwise I would have done it). But he (Krushna) is with Kapil. Otherwise, I would have loved to do it. Mere life ka principle hai ki main agar ek baar kisi ko chhod doon na, phir agar bhagwan bhi mere paas aayega toh main uss insaan ko maaf nahi kar sakti. If it is not my fault and people misbehave, phir main uski shakal bhi nahi dekhti (I follow a principle in my life – I never forgive someone for doing something bad, even if God asked me to, I will not want to see that person's face)."

Govinda's leg injury

Actor and politician Govinda was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning after he shot himself in the leg with his own revolver. As ANI reported, Mumbai police confirmed that the Raja Babu actor accidentally shot himself in the leg and has been taken to the nearest hospital. The incident took place around 4:45 am in the morning on Tuesday. Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Read: Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive