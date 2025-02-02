In his latest interview, Govind Namdev has shared that he was scared while shooting the rape scene in Prem Granth and appreciated Madhuri Dixit for her cooperation.

Directed by Rajiv Kapoor, the 1996 film Prem Granth featured Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and was an adaptation of Thomas Hardy's English novel Tess of the d'Urbervilles. The social drama remained in controversy due to its most talked about scene, in which Govind Namdev was seen sexually assaulting Madhuri Dixit.

In his latest interview, the veteran actor Govind Namdev has shared that he was scared while shooting that sequence and appreciated Madhuri Dixit for her cooperation. Talking to the YouTube channel Hindi Rush, when he was asked if he and Madhuri were nervous before that scene, he said, "I've become a fan of Madhuri in this matter. If a new actor who is nervous and conscious gets such cooperation from a high-level actor, then they can give their 100 per cent. Usually, it doesn't happen. An actress stays in her own aura. But she cooperated a lot, since the beginning."

He further recalled, "Her attitude made me very comfortable. We shot the scene almost at the end...I used to fold my hands and say, 'I'm going to do this'. She used to say, 'Yes, okay'. Main darr raha tha ki kahin kuch oonch neech naa ho jaaye. I was scared that something untoward or wrong shouldn't happen with the number one heroine, and things could go bad between us."

Govind Namdev is known for his villainous roles in the Hindi films. He made his acting debut in David Dhawan's Shola Aur Shabnam in 1992 and has played pivotal roles in famous movies such as Sarfarosh, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Dum Maaro Dum, Wanted, Satya, OMG – Oh My God, OMG 2, and Sam Bahadur among others.