Govind Namdev talks about challenges of playing Adolf Hitler in Alien Frank: 'To get into that mindset...' | Exclusive

Govind Namdev is playing Adolf Hitler in upcoming Hindi film Alien Frank, based on the story of Anne Frank.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Govind Namdev as Adolf Hitler in Alien Frank

In a career that has spanned over three decades on screen and further on stage, Govind Namdev has played hundreds of roles. But the veteran actor maintains that he still finds ways to challenge himself in newer ways. In one of his upcoming films titled Alien Frank, Namdev plays German dictator Adolf Hitler, a role that he admits gave him some difficulty. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actor speaks about essaying Hitler, his acting process, and why this era is the golden age for actors.

The year 2023 is a busy one for Govind Namdev. The 68-year-old is currently working on as many as 10 different projects, which includes films and a couple of web series. There are times when he has two shoots a day. Needless to say, balancing multiple characters is a challenge. “My theatre training comes in handy,” says the actor. An alumnus of the National School of Drama’s 1977 class, Namdev worked for the NSD repertory company for over a decade before joining films. Detailing his process, he says, “In theatre, often we would rehearse for one play in the morning and perform in the evening. So it’s a throwback to those days. What I do to get into character is take a walk, say the lines, think about the character and his motivations. It’s a 40-minute process that helps me get into character.”

When asked about the character that posed him the greatest challenge, he mentions playing Adolf Hitler. Namdev is appearing in a supporting role as the infamous German leader in Alien Frank, a film that offers a new take on Anne Frank’s experiences in Nazi Germany. Talking about Hitler, he says, “He was a complex character, a man who was so cruel that he had millions of Jews murdered in cold blood. And then he had this artistic side where he was a painter and a connoisseur. I found this very contradictory. To reconcile with this and make sense of it was difficult. To get into the mindset of that man was a challenge indeed.”

Namdev has been acting for over 45 years now but he believes that the present time is the best for artistes. He says, “This is the golden era for anybody who knows their work in this field.” He elaborates by saying that the boom of OTT and proliferation of genres in cinema has made this possible. “Anyone who can do at least above average work is liking this because there is lots do for good artistes nowadays,” he says.

Govind Namdev will be seen in a number of projects this year, including Alien Frank, Sam Bahadur, OMG 2, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Apart from this, he also has roles in web series like Chhota Yadav and Raeth.

