Governor: Who was S Venkitaramanan? Former RBI chief, inspired Manoj Bajpayee's character, saved India during 1991 economic crisis

Manoj Bajpayee's character in Governor is based on S. Venkitaramanan, 18th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, who pledged India's gold reserves to secure emergency foreign loans when the nation grappled with a severe balance of payments crisis and critically depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the upcoming film Governor revisits one of the most critical chapters in India's economic history - the 1991 financial crisis, and shines a spotlight on the man who played a pivotal role in steering the nation through it. While Bajpayee's powerful performance in the trailer has drawn widespread attention, the character is inspired by former Reserve Bank of India Governor S. Venkitaramanan, whose leadership during India's economic emergency remains one of the most consequential yet lesser-known stories in modern Indian history.

S. Venkitaramanan, an Indian civil servant and economist, served as the 18th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from December 1990 to December 1992. During his tenure, India faced a severe balance of payments crisis, with foreign exchange reserves falling to dangerously low levels and the country teetering on the brink of default. Confronted with an unprecedented financial emergency, Venkitaramanan approved the controversial but decisive move of pledging India's gold reserves to secure emergency foreign loans.

Under his leadership, gold was shipped overseas and used as collateral to raise approximately USD 405 million, a measure that helped prevent a sovereign default and provided valuable time for policymakers to introduce far-reaching economic reforms. Today, the decision is widely regarded as a defining moment in India's economic transformation.

Before assuming charge as RBI Governor, Venkitaramanan held several key positions in both state and central governments, bringing decades of administrative experience and economic expertise to the role. He passed away on November 18, 2023, at the age of 92.

Speaking about portraying a character inspired by Venkitaramanan, Manoj Bajpayee described him as a visionary leader who was entrusted with the country's financial future during one of its darkest economic periods. The actor noted that while Venkitaramanan was not the obvious choice for the role at the time, his unconventional thinking and willingness to take difficult decisions proved instrumental in preventing India from sliding into bankruptcy. According to Bajpayee, Governor seeks to bring attention to a national hero whose contribution to India's economic survival has largely remained outside public consciousness.

Set against the backdrop of the economic turmoil of the early 1990s, Governor promises a gripping blend of financial intrigue, political drama, and human resilience. The trailer offers a compelling glimpse into a high-stakes world where every decision carried enormous consequences for the nation's future.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, the film is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. The screenplay has been penned by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film features lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music composed by Amit Trivedi. Governor is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

READ | Meet Ram Charan's African bodyguard Kevin Kunta, MMA fighter, earns lakhs per day, grabbing attention during Peddi promotions