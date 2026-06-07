Governor: Manoj Bajpayee calls 1991 economic crisis 'warning for India', praises former PM Manmohan Singh's contribution

Manoj Bajpayee emphasised the contributions of key figures such as former RBI governor S Venkitaramanan, economist Manmohan Singh and then Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, who played crucial roles in steering the country through the 1991 economic crisis. Governor releases on June 12.

Manoj Bajpayee believes his upcoming film Governor shines a spotlight on the unsung individuals who helped steer India through one of the most challenging financial crises in its history. Inspired by real events, the film revisits the economic turmoil of the early 1990s and stars Bajpayee as an RBI governor, a character modelled on former RBI governor S Venkitaramanan.

A Front-Row Witness to the 1991 Crisis

Recalling the 1991 economic crisis, Bajpayee said he was a theatre actor in Delhi at the time and closely followed national developments through newspapers. “I was always a news junkie. So, I know for a fact that it happened. But I don't have any knowledge of what went on behind the closed doors, and who were the people responsible for getting India out of that crisis,” the actor told PTI.

When Economic Turmoil Hit Home

Reflecting on his own circumstances during that period, The Family Man star said he was struggling financially and often worried about his next meal. “A poor person's life goes on but it is obvious that when the value of a rupee decreases, everyone has to bear the burden. Even at that time, the situation was like that. But that decision gave India great relief. It was a warning for India, which helped India think about its market in a new way."

Celebrating the Architects of Recovery

The multiple National Award-winning actor emphasised the contributions of key figures such as former RBI governor S. Venkitaramanan, economist Manmohan Singh and then Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, who played crucial roles in steering the country through the crisis amid political uncertainty. "Nobody knows about the contribution of these people at that time, and that is where a filmmaker or a screenwriter comes in to take those incidents, make them cinematic and dramatic, take them to the people, and find some drama there," he concluded.

Governor cast and release details

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, Governor also stars Adah Sharma and Madhoo. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, the film is slated to hit theatres on June 12.

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