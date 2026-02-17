FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Gourav Adarsh took to social media and shared his thoughts on Tu Ya Main taking a slow start at the box office. He also emphasised the audience's contribution to uplifting small commercial films.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Feb 17, 2026, 03:13 PM IST

Gourav Adarsh
Actor Gourav Adarsh has admitted that his latest film Tu Yaa Main has had a slow start at the box office, but alongside has also expressed gratitude for the love coming their way. Gourav also lauded his co-star Shanaya Kapoor, calling her "real and vulnerable," further revealing that she surprised the team on set with her performance. 

Sharing powerful stills from Tu Ya Main, Gourav opened up about his journey playing Maruti and reflected on the film's reception. He wrote, "Tu yaa main came at a time to me where I was feeling confused and helpless, reading everything that was being developed. But when I walked out of @abzeebandekar's insane narration at the colour yellow office, I knew i had to be Maruti."

Thank you, @bejoynambiar, for making me part of such a cool film and believing in me as Maruti. @aanandirai I cannot thank you enough for backing me and always being such a calm and supportive producer." Lauding his co-star Shanaya Kapoor, Gourav wrote, "@shanayakapoor02 surprised all of us on set. I saw herself surrendering to the situation and the character. she was so real and vulnerable. Thank you for bringing believability to Avni and for being the best sport on set and off. Had such a great time shooting with @ansh too. Phenomenal actor and human being, and can't wait for everything in store for him."

He further wrote, "This film is truly made by its crew. Blood, sweat and tears literally for everyone who worked on this. @priyalahon @gopikagulwadi @remydalai @protekthero @pujapalan6 @sidmeer and all the other crew who made this vision possible, only love and respect." It's important that people show up in bigger numbers and watch smaller commercial films like ours, too cause it gives a real chance to other writers and directors to develop films that are clutter-breaking. It encourages producers to back films that are trying to do anything unique. Plus, this one is tailor-made for a big-screen experience. We are off to a slow start, but we've been feeling all the love coming our way. If you liked the film- pls tell your friends about it and watch us all get destroyed by an 18 foot Crocodile," he concluded.

Talking about Tu Yaa Main, the movie has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and backed by Aanand L Rai. The film features Gourav Adarsh and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Ansh in a pivotal part.

