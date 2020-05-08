Headlines

'Got your back Ma!': 'Pillars' Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hold on to Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie posing with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 08, 2020, 09:43 AM IST

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing her happy moments with father and late actor Rishi Kapoor. She is going through a difficult phase and has been remembering her dad with emotional quotes being shared on her Instagram page. Riddhima couldn't make it to the funeral as she was in Delhi when Rishi passed away. The designer came by road and attended the last rites held at Banganga in Mumbai over the weekend.

Now as Rishi is survived with wife Neetu Kapoor and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima, they have become pillars to each other. Talking about the same, Riddhima took to her Instagram story and shared a sweet photo posing with Neetu and Ranbir. In the photo, they are seen all smiles while posing for the selfie. Riddhima captioned the photo stating, "Got your back Ma #yourpillars".

Check out the photo below:

Riddhima had also shared a photo with Rishi and paid condolence to him. She wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever".

Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling with leukaemia for two years. He had undergone treatment in New York for many months and Neetu stood by his side throughout. He even made public appearances after coming back to Mumbai. However, his health deteriorated later. 

