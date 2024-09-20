Twitter
'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan found love again after a few years and married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple has a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in 2011.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..
It has been more than 20 years since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's relationship got over. But, to this date, fans are intrigued to know the details about their infamous love story. The duo reportedly began dating soon after they worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. Interestingly, during this time, Salman Khan was already in a relationship with Somy Ali. Now, in a recent interview, Somy Ali herself has revealed key details about how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan grew close and fell in love. 

During an interview with Times Now, Somy Ali shared, "The shoot (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) was going on when I called up Salman but he didn’t pick up. Then I called Sanjay Leela Bhansali and he said, ‘He can’t speak to you right now because he’s in a shot’. I was like ‘If he’s in a shot, why aren’t you directing it? Why are you picking up my phone call?’ The logic defied me. He was cornered by me and didn’t know what to say."

Somy Ali then revealed how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started visiting Salman Khan's gym. "Salman and I used to live on the ground floor of Galaxy where we had a gym also. Aishwarya and Salman fell in love during the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. I was getting information from the servants inside who favoured me. I knew in my heart that their relationship was something that’s gonna blossom. I knew it was time for me to leave," she said. 

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dated for a while and reportedly broke up in 2002. They never worked together again after that. In a 2012 interview with Simi Garewal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once addressed her past relationship and break-up. She said, "I think I have quite shut it out. I think I wouldn’t want to get into looking at it any which way especially on a public platform. I really wouldn’t want to."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan found love again after a few years and married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple has a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in 2011.

