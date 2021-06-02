'Got addicted really quickly': Milind Soman shares how he quit smoking, inspires fans to share their story

Model-turned-actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman recently took to his Instagram handle to open up about his smoking addiction and how he managed to quit it.

In a new Instagram post a day after World No Tobacco Day on Monday (May 31), Milind while stating that smoking was the stupidest thing he had ever done, revealed that he picked up smoking at 32, during the shooting for the sci-fi TV series 'Captain Vyom'.

He further mentioned that he got addicted quickly and would end up smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day.

He added that it was tough to stop and that it took him "a long, long time" but he was fortunate that he could manage to quit it.

He thanked his other good habits that he could get off the smoking addiction lightly, unlike some others who find it extremely difficult to get rid of the addiction.

Milind wrote in his post, "The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 8 million people a year around the world" World Health Organization. Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did - smoke!!"

He added, "I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series i was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could. I think i got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky. #habits #health (sic)."

Take a look at his post here:

Milind's post inspired several of his fans to come forward and share their story of quitting smoking.

"17 years of smoking a cigarette I got myself free about a month back, got into exercising and I feel a lot better," shared a user in the comments section.

"I remember asking you about smoking as a habit back in 2014 at Bangalore airport and remember you told that how you quit smoking and sugar 12 years back. That conversation influenced me so much that I won’t even consider doing it occasionally since then. As its absolutely correct that smoking is not right or wrong, it's just stupid.Always inspiring," commented another.

Milind had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26. After his recovery from the virus, he shared a few posts on Instagram talking about his time in quarantine and what helped him get through the tough times.

On the work front, he was last seen in ALTBalaji's 'Paurashpur'.