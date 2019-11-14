Headlines

Gorgeous and how! Deepika Padukone shares a beautiful photo with Ranveer Singh on their first wedding anniversary

On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram page and shared a beautiful photo with Ranveer Singh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2019, 11:50 AM IST

Fans have been waiting for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to share photos and videos on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. However, the paparazzi did the honours and captured the couple while they stepped out of Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala after they sought blessings from Tirupati Balaji. In the photos, Deepika and Ranveer look like a newly married couple wearing beautiful ethnic attire. They were all smiles and posed for the photogs present there.

A while back, Deepika took to his Instagram page and shared a gorgeous photo with Ranveer against the backdrop of Venkateswara Temple. The dimpled beauty captioned the photo with a nice message for the fans stating, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh"

In this one year as a married couple, Deepika and Ranveer not only indulged in PDA on their social media pages but also spoke all things romantic and praises for each other while interacting with the media. Their love for each other shows how crazy they are about each other. 

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot last year after six years of courtship. Talking about their wedding, they had dual wedding ceremonies as per South Indian and Sindhi traditions. They had their wedding festivities held in Italy at a vintage villa facing Lake Como. The ceremonies were extremely private and only their family and close friends marked their presence.

