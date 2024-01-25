Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

Karan Johar unveils what's inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper.

Karan Johar's popular celebrity talk show saw many A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman gracing the Koffee With Karan couch. Well, though the show has ended, Karan Johar has now revealed what's inside of the luxurious hamper won by the rapid fire round winners.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “The one constant guest of honour on the Koffee couch has been none other than – the Koffee hamper! Not going to gate-keep the secret about this one, so here you go!.” He called the ‘Koffee Hamper’ the “third wheel” between the guests on his couch, which is “immensely desired, ruthlessly fought over and extremely glorious”.

Karan Johar gave glimpse into the luxurious items in the hamper. According to News18, the royal jewellery by Tyaani jwewllery costs around Rs 6-9 lakh. The hamper also had some tech items like GoPro HERO11 Cam worth Rs 30000-50000, Sonos Move speaker reportedly worth Rs 43,000 and Google Pixel 8 Pro - Rs 106,999.

Along with this, the hamper included some beauty products like the Elite massage gun which is reported to be worth Rs 60,000, YSL perfume worth Rs 15,000, L’OCCTIANE hamper worth Rs 6000, Nappa Dori items worth Rs 25,000 Anandini Himalaya Tea Hamper - Rs 2000, according to News18. Well, the list didn't end here. The hamper also consist of luxury beverages, and gourmet chocolates and cookies along with Koffee With Karan mug which reportedly costs Rs 2000

However, Karan Johar refrained from revealing certain items of the hamper. He said, “There are a couple of more high luxury items in the hamper, and an exciting, must-have high-tech product, that we are sure our guests have completely, loved, adored. But I won’t tell you what those are. There is no hamper without a little element of intrigue to it. These are some secrets we can only keep to ourselves.”

Koffee With Karan 8 had an interesting lineup of celebrities including Saif Ali Khan who came along with his mother Sharmila Tagore, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, Ajay Devgn who came with Rohit Shetty. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the opening guests of the show and the episode featuring them was voted as the best episode during the Koffee Awards.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming production, Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna along with others in key roles. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in December last year, however, it will now be released on March 15.