Goodluck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor wins netizens with her upcoming film's first look

Goodluck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor is geared up to showcase her talent with Aanand L Rai's production Goodluck Jerry. The posters of the film are out, and it hints at an entertaining ride, filled with crime and thrill.

Kapoor shared her film posters on her social media with a caption where she has asked to wish him 'good luck.' Kapoor wrote, "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar."

Goodluck Jerry has started their journey on a good note, as the netizens are impressed with Kapoor's upcoming film, and they shared their views about it. Varun Dhawan wrote, "Best of luck il maam." A user asserted, "You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always." Another fan asserted, "You are looking beautiful." A netizen added, "Goodluck janhvi." Another netizen added, "Yehhhhh tohhhh bada surprise haiiiii."

Goodluck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sen, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow production with Mahaveer Jain Films and Subaskaran's Lyca Productions. The fill will stream on Disney plus Hotstar from July 29.

Well, Janhvi is certainly on a roll. Apart from Goodluck Jerry, she will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. On May 9, the filming of Mr And Mrs Mahi began. Mr And Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor's and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, was announced by producer Karan Johar in November 2021. The film's production is now underway. Sharing a photo of the clapboard from the movie’s sets on Day 1, Dharma Productions wrote, “The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins."

Karan Johar shared the photo on his Instagram stories, wishing Mr. and Mrs. Mahi the best of luck. The filmmaker wrote, “Best of luck to the entire team of #MrAndMrsMahi for starting the first innings! Knock it out of the park.” Mr and Mrs Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on October 7.