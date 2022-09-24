Rashmika Mandanna dances on Saami Saami with Govinda, Raja Babu star steals limelight from actress

Rashmika Mandanna- Govinda

What happens when you have a viral, trendy song, and 90s superstar Govinda dances on it? The answer is getting astonished, surprised, and shocked in a pleasant manner. Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna has gained overnight success by being the leading lady in Allu Arjun's film. Rashmika's grace and her dancing skills have contributed big time to the success. Mandanna's dance in the song Saami Saami is still being appreciated, and there are countless reels over her hook step. Recently, Rashmika recreated the same magic of Saami Saami with Govinda, and this time the latter took away the limelight from the actress.

The actress recently marked her presence at the grand finale of DID Super Moms where she danced to her trending song Saami Saami along with Govinda. The Raja Babu star matched up with Rashmika and performed the hookstep like a pro. Govinda has also been considered one of the top dancers in Bollywood, and it seems like his skills are intact.

Watch the video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Vika Bahl's family drama Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. The trailer of the film has already received love, and it has become one of the awaited films. During the recent media interaction, the actress opened up about meeting Amitabh for the first time. "The first day I met Bachchan sir, I was so intimidated because of his whole aura. He was so nice. I got to know him so much better as an actor over the shooting period. The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I'm glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He's the best teacher of them all.

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika will soon commence work on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reuniting with Allu Arjun.