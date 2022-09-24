Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Rashmika Mandanna dances on Saami Saami with Govinda, Raja Babu star steals limelight from actress

Rashmika and Govinda dazzled the grand finale of DID Super Moms by dancing to the viral song Saami Saami.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna dances on Saami Saami with Govinda, Raja Babu star steals limelight from actress
Rashmika Mandanna- Govinda

What happens when you have a viral, trendy song, and 90s superstar Govinda dances on it? The answer is getting astonished, surprised, and shocked in a pleasant manner. Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna has gained overnight success by being the leading lady in Allu Arjun's film. Rashmika's grace and her dancing skills have contributed big time to the success. Mandanna's dance in the song Saami Saami is still being appreciated, and there are countless reels over her hook step. Recently, Rashmika recreated the same magic of Saami Saami with Govinda, and this time the latter took away the limelight from the actress. 

The actress recently marked her presence at the grand finale of DID Super Moms where she danced to her trending song Saami Saami along with Govinda. The Raja Babu star matched up with Rashmika and performed the hookstep like a pro. Govinda has also been considered one of the top dancers in Bollywood, and it seems like his skills are intact. 

Watch the video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Vika Bahl's family drama Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. The trailer of the film has already received love, and it has become one of the awaited films. During the recent media interaction, the actress opened up about meeting Amitabh for the first time. "The first day I met Bachchan sir, I was so intimidated because of his whole aura. He was so nice. I got to know him so much better as an actor over the shooting period. The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I'm glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He's the best teacher of them all.

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika will soon commence work on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reuniting with Allu Arjun.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.