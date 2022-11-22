Goodbye OTT release: When, where to watch Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer emotional drama

Goodbye/File photo

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye was theatrically released on October 7. And though the film mostly received good reviews, it failed to generate good numbers at the box office. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, the emotional drama wrapped up under Rs 10 crore at the ticket windows, as per Bollywood Hungama.com.

The film, which marked the Bollywood debut of the Pushpa actress, is now headed for its streaming release on Netflix India. The OTT giant took to its social media handles and made the announcement as it wrote, "Say hello to Goodbye - a bittersweet story that's coming to warm your winter up. Arrives December 2nd."

Say hello to Goodbye - a bittersweet story that's coming to warm your winter up

Arrives December 2nd. pic.twitter.com/EZXyycAWxX — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 22, 2022

Apart from Amitabh and Rashmika who play the father-daughter duo, the film features Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in pivotal roles. It also marks the last on-screen appearance of the veteran actor Arun Bali, who passed away on the film's release day.



The film's director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 during the MeToo movement in India. A former employee of Phantom Films, now-defunct film distribution and production company founded by Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena, accused the Queen director of sexually harassing her.

The company was dissolved after several other actresses made similar allegations against Vikas. But, Bahl returned to film direction a year later in 2019 with Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30, the biopic of Indian mathematician Anand Kumar. After Goodbye, his next film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, was scheduled to release on December 23 later this year, but there has been no update regarding the film and hence, it is safe to assume that it has been pushed to 2023.