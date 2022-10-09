Goodbye box office collection day 2 estimate: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns Rs 2.70 crore

Goodbye/File photo

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles, the emotional family drama Goodbye has opened to shockingly low numbers at the box office. The Vikas Bahl directorial, which was released in the theatres on October 7, has failed to lure the audience to the theatres.

According to the early box office estimates provided by the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, Goodbye collected Rs 1.2 crore on its opening day and Rs 1.5 crore on its first Saturday taking the total two-day collections to Rs 2.70 crore at the domestic box office.

Rashmika Mandanna, who has starred in multiple South blockbusters such as Geetha Govindam and Sita Ramam, marks her Bollywood debut with the film. She had made a solid impression in the Hindi belt as Srivalli in last year's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and thus, it is surprising that despite her presence, Goodbye hasn't taken a decent start at the ticket windows.

Apart from Amitabh and Rashmika who play the father-daughter duo, the film features Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in pivotal roles. It also marks the last on-screen appearance of the veteran actor Arun Bali, who passed away on the film's release day.



The film's director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 during the MeToo movement in India. A former employee of Phantom Films, now-defunct film distribution and production company founded by Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena, accused the Queen director of sexually harassing her. The company was dissolved after several other actresses made similar allegations against Vikas.

Bahl returned to film direction a year later in 2019 with Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30, the biopic of Indian mathematician Anand Kumar. After Goodbye, his next film Ganapath, an action thriller starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is set to release in theatres on December 23 later this year.