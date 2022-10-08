Goodbye box office collection day 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer opens low, collects Rs 90 lakh

Goodbye

Goodbye box office collection day 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer dramedy Goodbye opened on a low note. The film even couldn't earn a crore at the box office, and Vikas Bahl's directorial collected Rs 90 lakhs only.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted about the first-day collection of Goodbye on his Twitter, and wrote, "#GoodBye - Friday Rs 90 lakh nett.." Goodbye is the lowest opener film of Amitabh Bachchan's career after Chehre (2021). As per Bollywood Hungama, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre opened with only Rs 40 lakhs.

In comparison to Goodbye, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's starrer action Vikram Vedha fared better on its 2nd Friday. The film earned Rs 2.50 crores, and the film's total collection stands at Rs 61 crores.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is now in the entertainment business, recalls how difficult it was for her to be separated from her small sister. When she was just 20 years old, Rashmika made her acting debut in the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. She recalled how she had been Shiman Mandanna's second mother but had to leave her family because of professional obligations.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "I'm already feeling a little sad that I don't get to stay with them or see them growing up. Seeing your parents also grow up is something...like I've seen my mum since she was 17-18 and now she's 40-42...You've seen them grow up and I have a little sister who's like 8-years-old. I'm like I don't get to see the growing up, I just get to see the grown-up. I miss it a lot, but I'm a person who's receiving so much love from everyone out there and I feel equally responsible for them. So this is the sacrifice my family has made for the people out there."