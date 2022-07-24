Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release in October, FIRST look out

GoodBye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and marks the Bollywood debut of the South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release in October, FIRST look out
Credit: BalajiMotionPictures/Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer GoodBye is all set for worldwide release on 7th October 2022. Touted as a celebration of life, this Vikas Bahl directorial, stars the Legendary Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and marks the Bollywood debut of the South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, which has produced the movie, shared the news via Twitter on Saturday. "Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family, and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October 2022 in the cinemas near you," a post read on Balaji Motion Pictures` Twitter account.

The makers also unveiled a still from the film in which Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati are seen enjoying a sports event together on TV and cheering for Team India.

GoodBye is touted as a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears. Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta are also a part of the film.  (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi man's body found stuffed in a refrigerator
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.