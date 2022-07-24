GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release in October, FIRST look out

Credit: BalajiMotionPictures/Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer GoodBye is all set for worldwide release on 7th October 2022. Touted as a celebration of life, this Vikas Bahl directorial, stars the Legendary Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and marks the Bollywood debut of the South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, which has produced the movie, shared the news via Twitter on Saturday. "Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family, and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October 2022 in the cinemas near you," a post read on Balaji Motion Pictures` Twitter account.

The makers also unveiled a still from the film in which Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati are seen enjoying a sports event together on TV and cheering for Team India.

GoodBye is touted as a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears. Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta are also a part of the film. (With inputs from ANI)