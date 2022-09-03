Search icon
Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises feel-good entertainment, poster goes viral

Goodbye poster: The new poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer goes viral, as it promises feel-good entertainment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

Goodbye poster: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye released another poster, and it went viral instantly. In the new poster, Bachchan and Mandanna are seen enjoying the joy of kite-flying. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye is a heartwarming story of every Indian joint family. 
 
Goodbye stars veterans Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, South sensation Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. The film promises the audiences to take them on a roller-coaster ride of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.

Taran Adarsh also shared the poster and announced the release date of the film. He wrote, "AMITABH BACHCHAN - RASHMIKA MANDANNA: 'GOOD BYE' FIRST LOOK POSTER... #FirstLook poster of #GoodBye, featuring #AmitabhBachchan and #RashmikaMandanna... Directed by #VikasBahl... In cinemas 7 Oct 2022."

Earlier in July, the makers also unveiled a still from the film in which Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati are seen enjoying a sports event together on TV and cheering for Team India. GoodBye is touted as a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears. 

In March, Amitabh shared a BTS moment from the sets with Rashmika, and captioned it, "Pushpa..!!!" Well, the Bhootnath actor posted the picture around 3 AM, and as soon he shared the picture, several users celebrate their moment. A user commented, " She is lucky to work with you … I guess this young actors Should see some of your classic films ..sure they know that u are the best actor in the world .. but they must watch your old classic films." Another user pointed out Amitabh's error and said, "Pushpa nhi sir Srivalli." One of the users said, "Your expression is adorable." One of the netizens added, "Sir yeh toh Pushpa ki Srivalli hai!!" Another netizen said, "Waah… You are going to have a role in Pushpa 2"

The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s in association with Good Co. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7, 2022

