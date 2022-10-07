Goodbye actor Rashmika Mandanna says it's 'painful' to stay away from her 8-year-old sister

Rashmika Mandanna/Insatgram

Rashmika Mandanna, who is now in the entertainment business, recalls how difficult it was for her to be separated from her small sister. When she was just 20 years old, Rashmika made her acting debut in the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. She recalled how she had been Shiman Mandanna's second mother but had to leave her family because of professional obligations.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "I'm already feeling a little sad that I don't get to stay with them or see them growing up. Seeing your parents also grow up is something...like I've seen my mum since she was 17-18 and now she's 40-42...You've seen them grow up and I have a little sister who's like 8-years-old. I'm like I don't get to see the growing up, I just get to see the grown-up. I miss it a lot, but I'm a person who's receiving so much love from everyone out there and I feel equally responsible for them. So this is the sacrifice my family has made for the people out there."

She also said, "I've grown up in a hostel, so staying away from my parents was never a problem. But constantly staying for so long, and after your sister happened. When she was born, I would feed her, I would change her diapers, I would bathe her, I was her second mumma. To move from that to now not being able to see her grow up, was a little painful."

Amitabh Bachchan plays Rashmika's father in the Vikas Bahl-written and -directed film Goodbye, which also stars Neena Gupta as her mother and Pavail Gulati as her brother. It will debut in theatres on October 7 and also features Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam.