Goodbye actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrates Navratri with Falguni Pathak in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna/Insatgram

At a Mumbai event, Rashmika Mandanna and singer Falguni Pathak enjoyed a sweet moment. The actor, who has been promoting her Bollywood debut Goodbye, shared a picture of the two of them on Tuesday. At a Navratri event, the two took a picture on stage together. Rashmika referred to Falguni as the "dandiya queen" in an Instagram Stories photo she posted from the occasion.

Rashmika wrote, “An evening well spent in Mumbai with the dandiya (queen emoji) and my loves… Happy Navratri.”

Falguni Pathak chose a black and gold gown while Rashmika was dressed in a bright pink and blue ensemble. They both smiled and turned to face the camera as they posed in front of a crowd of fans. She added a red heart and a flower emoji to her caption as well as tagged Falguni. Falguni reposted Rashmika's image on her Instagram Stories, where she has been busy with stage performances for the Navratri celebration.

Neha Kakkar has faced a lot of trolls after she re-created Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chankai. Netizens slammed Indian Idol judge for ‘ruruining the iconic song and their 'childhood memories.'

Even Falguni expressed her disappointment over the O Sajana song sung by Neha Kakkar. Recently, while speaking to Mirchi Plus, Falguni said she is fine with the remakes if remises are being made well. She stated, “Adapt karo lekin acchi tarike se karo. Remixes ban rahe hai aajkal aur acche bhi ban rahe hai jo humlog bhi stage pe gaate hai. Lekin usko acchi tarah se use karo na. Tum usko faltu kyu bana dete ho (Adapt but do it well. There are so many remixes being made well and even we sing it on stage. But do it well. Why do you spoil it)?”

For the unversed, after O Sajna was released, netizens took to social media and slammed Neha Kakkar for not working on her ‘originals’ and re-creating old songs.