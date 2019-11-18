Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Good Newwz' Trailer: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara get into a major goof-up and there's no escape to it

The trailer of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer 'Good Newwz' is out.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 01:06 PM IST

The trailer of Good Newwz is finally out. The film which is of dramedy genre stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Earlier it was reported that the film is based on the subject of surrogacy and the posters showed both Kareena and Kiara as pregnant women. The trailer is a mad ride and shows the major goof-up which anyone can imagine.

Good Newwz trailer starts with an urban couple played by Akshay and Kareena trying to start a family and end up taking the help of IVF. On the other hand, a couple from Punjab played by Diljit and Kiara also comes to Mumbai for the same. They consult the same doctor and wait for the results. The problem starts when their surnames are Batra due to which Akshay's sperm has gone to Kiara and Kareena receives Diljit's swimmer. This leads to the biggest chaos in their lives which make up the whole trailer and the film.

The premise of the film read as "Varun and Deepti Batra have met with the realisation that they need to have a kid before it’s too late. Little do they know that on this reproductive journey, their fates would get tied with another couple - Honey and Monika Batra.  Their clash leads to hilarious, often ridiculous situations."

Good Newwz is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. 

The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

