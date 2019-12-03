'Good Newwz' song 'Sauda Khara Khara': Akshay Kumar's serpent dance steals the show

The makers of 'Good Newwz' starring Akshay Kumar along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Ali Advani and Diljit Dosanjh today released the song 'Sauda Khara Khara' which is a rendition of a 90's hit, sung by Sukhbir. The four-minute-long peppy wedding party song sung by Diljit and Sukhbir is dynamic with lively beats and the energy and mood of the song are rightly captured by both Kiara and Diljit with their 'baarati dance'.

However, the highlight of the song has to be the grand entry and 'naagin dance' featuring Akshay Kumar, wearing a blue pathaani suit, who goes back to his Punjabi roots and adds energy to an already spiced up song.

The contrasting moods of the song are very well handled and it brings out a sense of adventure in the listener which makes 'Sauda Khara Khara' the official wedding song of the season.

See the song here:

The teaser for the song was released yesterday by the team of 'Good Newwz'. Dosanjh tweeted, "Baaraat will come soon! Are the baraatis ready? #Sudakharakhara (#SaudaKharaKhara) is going to release at 2 pm today."

Directed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' is all set to release on December 27. 'Chandigarh Mein' was the first song of the film which was released last week, sung by Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur and rappers Badshah and Harry Sandhu.

With two songs touching the right chords with the audiences, it would be exciting to see what the makers have in line for music lovers next with New Year just around the corner.