'Good Newwz' Quirky Posters: Akshay Kumar-Diljit Dosanjh are squeezed between pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan-Kiara Advani

After the success of Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Good Newwz. The movie has an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Good Newwz is based on the subject of surrogacy and also marks the directorial debut of Raj Mehta. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. The movie will finally release at the end of the year.

Now, Akshay took to his social media pages and shared two new posters featuring himself and Diljit. In the first poster, Akshay is seen dreaded while getting squeezed between two pregnant women who are likely to be Kareena and Kiara. In another poster, Diljit seems to be very excited while being squeezed between the pregnant women.

Akshay shared the first poster with a caption stating, "'Squeezing' in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming your way!"

While for another one, he wrote, "There’s always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you! #GoodNewwz in cinemas on 27th December."

Akshay went on to share the new poster featuring all the four actors including Kareena, Diljit and Kiara. In it, both Akshay and Diljit are seen squeezed between Kareena and Kiara while giving quirky expressions.

Good Newwz seems to be a mad ride and the trailer is likely to be released soon. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.