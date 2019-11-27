Headlines

'Good Newwz'! 'Chandigarh Mein' song is high on hotness and entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are equal dozes of hotness and entertainment in the latest song from Good Newwz, Chandigarh Mein

Shaheen Irani

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 07:59 PM IST

It is a widely known fact now that every time Kareena Kapoor Khan gets involved with something, she leaves a mark of her own. Bebo has managed to do the same thing with her latest outing Good Newwz's first song 'Chandigarh Mein'. If Kareena is the synonym of hot in women, there is a double surprise in the song with the fittest and hottest actor Akshay Kumar being effortlessly sizzling. To top it off, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh have just enough time to set our screens on fire.

Good Newwz's first song Chandigarh Mein begins with Kareena entering the premise looking her finest and hottest yet. She emits glamour and an undeniably hot presence ever since her entry into the song. Giving her slight competition, Kiara Advani gives us a glimpse of her beauty. The very next scene could be taken as either fun or disappointing. It involves Karan Johar stating 'Wow, an original song!' He probably thought of adding this since KJo had even appeared in Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's 'Aankh Maarein' recreation in his previously produced film Simmba.

Adding to the hotness quotient, the entertainers Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh enter the premise. While they already exhibit hotness, the two also entertain the most into the same. That actually holds true for the ladies Kareena and Kiara too. They are equal bits hot and entertaining.

The song goes on smoothly till 1.48 minutes, which is when rapper Badshah comes into the scene. He is here to give 'Eenie Meenie Miney Mo' a twist this time, which lasts till Akshay Kumar gives us a comic relief with 'Aye Mandolin' at 2.14 minutes. Harry Sandhu also makes an appearance, and his silent presence is cooler than Badshah's rap.

Good Newwz is a story about couples who face a major goof-up that ends up affecting and intertwining their lives. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to Akshay Kumar in the film, Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh also play a married couple with the same surname - Batra.

