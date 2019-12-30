'Good Newwz' Box Office Reports Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film touches Rs 65 crore mark

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is the last movie release of 2019, and it has been winning hearts nationwide. The film got a good opening of Rs 17.50 crore approx. The film continued to have a great run on the second day, that is on Saturday as well. The film minted Rs 21.50 crore approx showing 30% growth than Friday's collections.

Now, the total first weekend collections are out and the movie has crossed Rs 50 crore mark and went on to become the second-highest of Akshay in 2019, after Mission Mangal. As per reports in Box Office India, Good Newwz made about Rs 26 crore approx on Sunday and the total collections until now are Rs 65 crore approx.

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 17.50 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 21.50 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 26 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 65 crore approx

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz sets BO on fire on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: â‚¹ 65.99 cr. #India biz."

After a while, he shared the revised collections stating, "Revised: Sun 25.65 cr. Total: â‚¹ 64.99 cr... Mon numbers should be strong at multiplexes... #NewYear celebrations will boost biz on Tue [31 Dec 2019] and Wed [1 Jan 2020]... Should cross â‚¹ 100 cr before Week 1 concludes."

Good Newwz is directed by debutant Raj Mehta.