'Good Newwz' Box Office Report Day 6: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film crosses Rs 100 crore-mark

Godo Newwz continued its great run at the Box Office and sailed through Rs 100 crore-mark. The movie, starring Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, has minted Rs. 117.10 crore within six days of its release.

Minting Rs. 22.50 crore on Wednesday after a stupendous growth from its Tuesday collections of Rs. 16.20, Good Newwz is on its way to becoming a super hit. The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer received the benefit of New Year, which should have been the case with Dabangg 3's Christmas collections.

Confirming the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#GoodNewwz is Not Out... Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6... Ends 2019 with #GoodNewwz... Begins 2020 with #GoodNewwz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: â‚¹ 117.10 cr. #India biz."

#GoodNewwz is Not Out... Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6... Ends 2019 with #GoodNewwz... Begins 2020 with #GoodNewwz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: 117.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

While Good Newwz has been working brilliantly, Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 has gone on a slower track. More so, Good Newwz has an opportunity to sustain at the Box Office till January 10, 2020, which is when Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will release in theatres.