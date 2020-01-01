'Good Newwz' Box Office Report Day 5: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film nears Rs 100 crore-club

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz nears Rs 100-crore-club

Good Newwz has been working well at the Box Office ever since it released. After a slow first day, the movie picked up on the weekend and was strong even on Monday. Tuesday, too, was great for Good Newwz, since the movie received the benefit of New Year 2020.

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz showed a 25% growth. The movie was expected to mint Rs. 16 crore, but eventually, according to a report on Box Office India, Good Newwz earned Rs. 15.50 crore on Tuesday. The film's total collections thus go up to Rs. 93.50 crore.

Good Newwz has been a blockbuster in Delhi NCR and East Punjab. More so, the movie, unlike its initial stage, is also working in single screens now.

Here's the day-wise break-up of Good Newwz Box Office till date:

Friday - 17,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 21,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 26,00,00,000 apprx

Monday - 13,00,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 15,50,00,00 apprx

Total - 93,50,00,000 apprx

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh though, Good Newwz minted Rs. 16.20 crore on Tuesday and Rs. 94.60 crore in total.

#GoodNewwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly... Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays... Will cross cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]... 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: 94.60 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2020

The trend which Good Newwz is seeing currently is the kind of trend that should have been seen in Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3. The Thursday and second Friday numbers will now prove how well Good Newwz will work ahead. The first week's collections are expected to go up to Rs. 125 crore.