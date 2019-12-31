Search icon
'Good Newwz' Box Office Report Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film aces Monday litmus test, is HIT

Within four days of its release, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz has already minted Rs 78.40 crore

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2019, 11:53 AM IST

Good Newwz early predictions stated the movie has earned approximately Rs. 78 crore within four days of its release. After beginning on a slower note due to lesser footfalls in East Punjab, the movie became unstoppable after weekends.

Not only weekends, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz even worked on Monday. The movie was strong at the Box Office with Rs. 13.41 crore collections on Monday. The movie worked best in Delhi NCR.

Confirming the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz collects in double digits on Day 4, passes crucial Mon test with flying colors... Multiplexes fantastic... Biz should jump today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr. Total: ₹ 78.40 cr. #India biz."

The movie is sure to work till at least Thursday due to the benefit of the New Year. Good Newwz, in fact, has nothing to worry about till Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior release on January 10. Within that time, the movie is sure to become a superhit or even a blockbuster. For now it is safe to say that Akshay Kumar has found his fourth hit of 2019 after Good Newwz release.

