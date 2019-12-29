'Good Newwz' Box Office Report Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film nears Rs 40 crore mark already

After a good opening day of Rs. 17.50 crore, Good Newwz has shown a growth at the Box Office even on Saturday. The movie has earned over 30% from the opening day collections. On the second day too, Good Newwz managed to mint Rs. 21.78 crore.

Thus, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz total is now Rs. 39.34 crore. Earning nearly Rs. 40 crore within two days, Good Newwz is expected to earn well even on Sunday and weekdays.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz lives up to its title... Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Mass pockets witness growth... Eyes â‚¹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: â‚¹ 39.34 cr. #India biz."

#GoodNewwz lives up to its title... Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Mass pockets witness growth... Eyes â‚¹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: â‚¹ 39.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2019

Good Newwz opened great in multiplexes across metropolitan cities on the first day morning of its release. However, soon after, East Punjab and Delhi NCR started showing greater footfalls, thus helping the movie's collections to a great extent. This happens despite the ongoing CAA protests.

After being the 11th highest opening day of 2019, Good Newwz could also become one of Akshay Kumar's highest opening weekend film if Sunday numbers are stable or grow. He is currently owning 2019 with Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 being a hit, making him the only actor to have that many hit films this year.