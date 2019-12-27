'Good Newwz' Box Office Occupancy Report: Akshay, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani's film gets a good start

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz has finally hit the screens on Friday. The film is based on a major goof-up which takes place during an IVF treatment of the couples Akshay-Kareena and Diljit Kiara. Good Newwz is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan. The occupancy report of the film is out.

As per reports in Box Office India, Good Newwz got a fair opening on Friday with an occupancy of about 25%. The light-hearted film has opened on a decent note even with superstar Akshay headlining it. In India, Good Newwz has been released in 1800 theatres going to 3100 screens. Given the fact that it's the last weekend of 2019, the film will make good collections.

Talking about the opening day box office collections, trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express, "From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar."

He went on to say, "The promotions of the film have been good. The songs are creating a lot of buzz. Dabangg 3’s collection is also disturbed. So, it is a clean field for Good Newwz. Subject to the protests, if everything is normal, it is going to earn Rs 18-20+ crore on the day of its release."