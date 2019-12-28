'Good Newwz' Box Office Early Estimates: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film mints close to Rs 20 crore

Good Newwz which released on Friday opened to a good number. It had 25% occupancy and worked well in multiplexes all over metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Pune. The movie opened lower in East Punjab in the morning but picked up by evening.

By morning, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz earned Rs, 15 crore, but with improvements in the afternoon, especially in East Punjab, Good Newwz collected around Rs 18 crore. The movie has performed best in Delhi, UP and East Punjab.

Delhi and UP collections are expected to cross Rs. 4 crores, thus beating Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 first day numbers too. Due to the ongoing CAA protests, Good Newwz has also been impacted in some parts of UP. Good Newwz has also performed better than Akshay's previous release Housefull 4.

Looking at the houseful collections of Good Newwz so far, the movie is expected to record Akshay Kumar's highest opening weekend. Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which crossed Rs. 100 crore mark after a week of its release, marked low collections on the second Friday.

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India)