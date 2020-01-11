'Good Newwz' Box Office 3rd Friday: Film slows down after 'Chhapaak', 'Tanhaji', 'Darbar', 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' release

After two weeks of ruling over the Box Office and steadily heading towards Rs. 200-crore mark, Good Newwz sees a slight slower business. The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani starring film is steadily heading towards the desired Rs. 200 crore-mark, but it has been impacted by the release of as many as four films, namely Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Darbar, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Although Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth's Darbar released on Friday, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru released on Saturday. All the films, however, have slowed down the business of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz.

The movie, however, is expected to show some growth over the weekend. It minted Rs. 2.07 crore on Friday, despite the three releases, after coming in its third week. The movie's total collections are now Rs. 183.43 crore.

Talking about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz slows down due to multiple new films invading the marketplace... Should witness growth over the weekend... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr. Total: â‚¹ 183.43 cr. #India biz."

See his tweet here:

#GoodNewwz slows down due to multiple new films invading the marketplace... Should witness growth over the weekend... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr. Total: 183.43 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Good Newwz is a hit at the Box Office.