'Good Newwz': American pop singer Lauv roped in for special song in Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film

It is not a surprise that when Karan Johar gets involved with a movie, he goes above and beyond to do everything possible to do something that was never seen or done before.

Karan who is producing Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz under his production company, Dharma Productions has managed to outdo himself yet again as he roped in America pop singer-songwriter Lauv who has co-written and produced a special song in the film titles Dil Na Jaaneya.

Lauv confirmed the same through his Twitter handle as he shared a post by Dharma Productions that featured the link of the song which is also sung by Rochak Kohli.

The singer, whose real name is Ari Staprans Leff tweeted, "Co-wrote and produced a song for the Bollywood film 'Good Newwz'! It's called 'Dil Na Jaaneya' and it's out now!"

For the uninitiated, Lauv is an American singer, songwriter and record producer who is based in Los Angeles. He has a career graph to boast of as he is also responsible for writing songs for other artists including Boys by Charli XCX and No Promises by Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato.

His debut album is all set to release on March 6, 2020, and is titled How I'm Feeling.

Meanwhile, Good Newwz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Both Akshay and Kareen who were last seen together in Kambakht Ishq will also reunite in the film after almost a decade. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is all set to release on December 27, 2019.