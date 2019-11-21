'Good Newwz': Akshay Kumar shares a new still with Kareena Kapoor Khan but the caption will leave you in splits

It's been a few days since the trailer of Good Newwz was unveiled and it's still stuck on people's minds. The film is based on the huge goof-up of sperm exchange and stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The trailer left people in splits and are pretty excited for the release of the film. The dramedy is directed by debutant Raj Mehta.

Now, Akshay took to his Instagram page and shared a new still with Kareena from Good Newwz. In the photo, Bebo is seen giving a smirky look while staring at Akshay, who looks puzzled. Khiladi Kumar posted the still with a funny caption stating, "You know it’s time to file for bankruptcy when she asks you, ‘Baby, how much do you love me?’ #TheBatras #GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan"

Check it out below:

At the trailer launch, when Akshay was asked about his reaction on being offered Good Newwz, he stated, "Karan Johar narrated me a story for almost 3 hours. Then I asked him what else he was making. He told me he was making a small film called Good Newwz. I asked him to narrate that film's story. After listening to it, I told him, 'Let's drop the other one and do Good Newwz.' I liked this slice-of-life story."

While Kareena said, "When Raj Mehta narrated the script, I thought I was perfect for the role. I loved the script. It was so funny. I couldn't stop laughing. Also, it was such a great package. So, I was like why not. I was the first one to come on board."

Good Newwz is releasing on December 27, 2019.