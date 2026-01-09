Good news for Thalapathy Vijay, his final film Jana Nayagan to release soon, Madras High Court supports Tamil superstar, asks CBFC to..

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'

Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, internet goes gaga over garland seller; watch video

BCCI offers Mustafizur Rahman a return to IPL 2026? Bangladesh Board president clears the air

Sabarimala Gold 'Chori' Case: Who is Kandararu Rajeevaru, chief priest in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, arrested by SIT

Mamata Banerjee's FIRST reaction to TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien dragged away during protest outside Amit Shah's residence in Delhi over ED raids, says, 'arrogance in...'

Iran after Venezuela? Why Donald Trump can't afford regime change in Tehran?

Emraan Hashmi makes SHOCKING comment on viral cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Nothing has...'

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Toxic first look, says this to director Geetu Mohandas on Yash's intimate scene: 'No male director is man enough to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opene

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Good news for Thalapathy Vijay, his final film Jana Nayagan to release soon, Madras High Court supports Tamil superstar, asks CBFC to..

Jana Nayagan got huge support from the Madras High Court and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to clear the certification of the movie.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 04:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Good news for Thalapathy Vijay, his final film Jana Nayagan to release soon, Madras High Court supports Tamil superstar, asks CBFC to..
Thalapathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major relief for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certification for the film, days after the makers postponed its theatrical release.

Justice PT Asha of the Madras High Court directed the censor board to issue the U/A certificate. Indra Dhanraj, joint coordinator for the state legal wing, TVK, shared that a petition was filed on January 6, regarding the non-issuance of a certification. "The matter was postponed, and today the order was pronounced. The writ petition has been allowed by the MHC. If the movie is not screened on time, it will be a huge loss for people, so reimbursement is being given. The lawyers informed that 27 scenes have been cut. If CBFC goes for an appeal, we will face them in court," she told the media.

Also read: Not 50 crore, 100 crore, Thalapathy Vijay's fees for Jana Nayagan will blow your mind, he beats Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, by charging...

In response, the Censor Board is likely to file an appeal before the Chief Justice's Bench, challenging the order passed by the single judge. Meanwhile, the court's decision has already sparked a wave of joy among fans, as many took to the streets to celebrate the moment. Advocates of TVK's legal wing also joined the celebrations by distributing sweets outside the Madras HC.

The Madras High Court's move comes after days of legal uncertainty over the planned release of Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be actor Thalapathy Vijay's final movie. It has been postponed ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The film was originally planned to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Production house KVN Productions shared a statement to inform fans and stakeholders about the delay. While sharing the update, the makers spoke about the "heavy heart" behind the decision and said the postponement was due to "unavoidable circumstances" beyond their control.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'
Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'
Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash
Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opene
Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'
Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter...
Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, internet goes gaga over garland seller; watch video
Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026
BCCI offers Mustafizur Rahman a return to IPL 2026? Bangladesh Board president clears the air
BCCI offers Mustafizur Rahman a return to IPL 2026? BCB chief clears the air
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement