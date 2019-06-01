Headlines

Good news for Salman Khan fans! No ticket price hike for 'Bharat'

Salman Khan reportedly did not want any of his fans to not watch his movie Bharat because of the ticket price hike

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 03:27 AM IST

Salman Khan, who has been extremely excited to present Bharat to his fans, has some good news for them. The actor reportedly did not hike the prices for his upcoming Eid release. It comes as a refreshing change in the times when the other two Khans have hiked their movie prices (Aamir Khan for Dhoom: 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan, and Shah Rukh Khan for Zero).

In a recent case, Karan Johar's Takht had hiked the ticket price for their shows. Salman Khan however, according to a report on KoiMoi, is not willing to follow that path and hence will not hike the prices of Bharat so that most audiences can enjoy the film.

“It has become a norm to increase the ticket prices for every big film that releases to get in maximum money in the opening weekend. However, Salman Khan is of the opinion that the tickets should be reasonably priced to make cinema going experience affordable for his viewers. Even in the past, he has spoken against the ticket hike practices, and this time around, he has taken a strong stance against the norm. He is among the very few superstars who don’t believe in hiking rates,” a source told the portal.

The source added that the range of ticket price would be around the ticket price for Ranveer Singh's movie Simmba. “The rate is lower than Kalank, which was priced 10% higher than the usual norms. Being Eid, Salman and his team want more and more viewers to visit the cinema hall,” the source concluded.

