Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Good Luck Jerry Twitter review: Fans's laud Janhvi Kapoor's acting, call Aanand L Rai's film 'crazy comedy'

We got to see Janhvi Kapoor's two sides in the movie Good Luck Jerry the innocent Bihar girl and the drug smuggler.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

Good Luck Jerry Twitter review: Fans's laud Janhvi Kapoor's acting, call Aanand L Rai's film 'crazy comedy'
File Photo

Good Luck Jerry, starring Janhvi Kapoor, has finally been released, and it looks amazing. The comedy crime-drama, which was produced by Aanand L. Rai and was directed by Sidharth Sengupta, debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. We got to see Janhvi's two sides in the movie—the innocent Bihar girl and the drug smuggler. Now that the movie has been seen, fans are tweeting their opinions about it.

Check out the tweets here:

 

In the Hindi remake, Janhvi Kapoor reprises the part that Nayanthara played. The Siddharth Sengupta-directed movie, however, takes place in a different setting. Goodluck Jerry, written by Pankaj Matta  Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh all play significant roles in Jerry. In March 2021, the actress completed the shoot.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Plant more trees' written on truck filled with chopped trees, IAS Awanish Sharan shares pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.