Good Luck Jerry Twitter review: Fans's laud Janhvi Kapoor's acting, call Aanand L Rai's film 'crazy comedy'

File Photo

Good Luck Jerry, starring Janhvi Kapoor, has finally been released, and it looks amazing. The comedy crime-drama, which was produced by Aanand L. Rai and was directed by Sidharth Sengupta, debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. We got to see Janhvi's two sides in the movie—the innocent Bihar girl and the drug smuggler. Now that the movie has been seen, fans are tweeting their opinions about it.

Check out the tweets here:

Saw #GoodLuckJerry , what a promising movie!!!! This movie filled with lot of sentiments and emotions, SHE'S ABSOLUTELY KILLED IT!!!! she has a really promising future ahead Well it's a theatre material Really enjoyed the movie — Sakshi (@janhvikapoorrx) July 29, 2022

#GoodLuckJerry

loved it, #JanhviKapoor as always does justice to her part whenever it comes to her movies.

loved to see so many actors haven't seen in a long time again, in a movie.

Deepak

ITS A GOOD WATCH AND A GOOD REMAKE (as I'm guessing, coz I haven't watched the original) pic.twitter.com/9YJe0rvOup — gottatweetit (@gottathought1) July 28, 2022

I just watched #GoodLuckJerry

It is an amazing movie

I really loved it so much

Specially #JanhviKapoor her expressions and everything is love Jaanu you nailed it #GoodLuckJerryOnHotstar#JanhviKapoor — Janyaz (@JanyazDynasty) July 29, 2022

#GoodLuckJerry

Jhanvi kapoor is underrated she isn't getting the appreciation she deserves.

She nailed it in the movie and I personally didn't expected such good acting from her.

Such a good movie July 29, 2022

#GoodluckJerry is actually a nice and funny movie. Janhvi Kapoor has acted really really well! Deepak Dobriyal was a one man show.Must watch :) — Soumya Bhatt (@Soum1508) July 29, 2022

In the Hindi remake, Janhvi Kapoor reprises the part that Nayanthara played. The Siddharth Sengupta-directed movie, however, takes place in a different setting. Goodluck Jerry, written by Pankaj Matta Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh all play significant roles in Jerry. In March 2021, the actress completed the shoot.