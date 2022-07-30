Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor stuns in embroidered saree, photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, the star of Good Luck Jerry, is a diva. She never fails to astound her followers with her beautiful photographs and funny videos. The actress recently posted images of herself wearing a stunning saree that looked gorgeous on her.

Check out the photos here:

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor has clarified what she meant when she called producing a movie with her family ‘nepotism.’ The actor claimed that because of her hectic schedule, she has been ‘exhausted’ and has forgotten everything she has said in interviews. She is presently promoting Good Luck Jerry, her upcoming movie.

Talking to Filmi Mirchi about saying that she wants to make a film with her film family and calling it ‘nepotism’, Janhvi said in almost a sleepy state, "I say so much bu*****t. See that's the thing, what I am trying to speak right now. If I am at the 20th interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish. So I think I was trying to make a joke, didn't land very well.”

She also opened up about not skipping the gym, she said, “I was run out of sleep, I said, ok I will go to the gym because I need to look fit. I don't know what I did at the gym because I was so sleepy. I don't know what I have said at any of these interviews because I am so sleepy.”

Also, In the Hindi remake, Janhvi Kapoor reprises the part that Nayanthara played. The Siddharth Sengupta-directed movie, however, takes place in a different setting. Goodluck Jerry, written by Pankaj Matta Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh all play significant roles in Jerry. In March 2021, the actress completed the shoot.