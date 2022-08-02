Janhvi Kapoor recalls times when she felt worthless, says 'got things I don’t deserve'

Credit: File photo

Janhvi Kapoor, who is one of the most stylish actresses, had been ruling the film industry ever since she appeared she made her Bollywood debut. In a new interview, Goodluck Jerry actress talked about the time when she was mocked for being the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

The actress recalled and said that she felt worthless during Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena. In her interview with B4U Hear It Here, the actress said, “I got things I don’t deserve, which means that I am technically worthless, and I am getting opportunities because of the work my parents have done. At the same time, I also felt overwhelming respect and love for my parents, and I am being given love and work because of that. But the truth is that I love acting and I live for it.”

On the work front, Good Luck Jerry, starring Janhvi Kapoor, has been released. The comedy crime-drama, which was produced by Aanand L. Rai and was directed by Sidharth Sengupta, debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. We got to see Janhvi's two sides in the movie—the innocent Bihar girl and the drug smuggler. Now that the movie has been seen, fans are tweeting their opinions about it.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan recently appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan Season 7. During the question-answer round, Janhvi confessed that she often stalks actor turned entrepreneur Rahul Khanna on social media.

The actress also revealed that he finds Rahul Khanna hot. Rahul Khanna later reacted to Janhvi Kapoor stalking her while speaking to News18. He said that Janhvi Kapoor is ‘sweet and confident.’ He stated, “I haven’t actually seen the show but I was thoroughly updated by every one of Janhvi’s comments. It’s so sweet of her to say it. I don’t think I have met her but I know her father (Boney Kapoor) very well.”