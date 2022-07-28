Janhvi Kapoor recreates Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 dialogue, video goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has a sizable fan base on Instagram and is highly active on social media. Janhvi has been at the top of her Instagram game, posting everything from pictures of her vacation to images from photo shoots. As a matter of fact, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor has been spotted posting entertaining videos of herself performing bizarre things. Janhvi is currently making waves once more after posting another intriguing video in which she can be seen reenacting Tejasswi Prakash's well-known remark from Naagin 6.

Janhvi appeared in the video wearing a white cropped tank top, grey pyjamas, and her long, wavy hair open. In the video, Janhvi can be seen eating a lot of chocolate to sate her midnight craving. She recreated Tejasswi's scene midnight walk scene from the popular drama as her companion caught her red-handed, and her act is undoubtedly drawing attention. "Jab midnight cravings wali walk ke beech koi tumhe pakad le," Janhvi wrote as the image's description.

Check out the video here:



For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor has clarified what she meant when she called producing a movie with her family ‘nepotism.’ The actor claimed that because of her hectic schedule, she has been ‘exhausted’ and has forgotten everything she has said in interviews. She is presently promoting Good Luck Jerry, her upcoming movie.

Talking to Filmi Mirchi about saying that she wants to make a film with her film family and calling it ‘nepotism’, Janhvi said in almost a sleepy state, "I say so much bu*****t. See that's the thing, what I am trying to speak right now. If I am at the 20th interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish. So I think I was trying to make a joke, didn't land very well."

Regarding her work front, Janhvi Kapoor is now preparing for the release of Good Luck Jerry. On July 29, the black comedy criminal drama will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, and Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh will all play significant roles. She is also collaborating with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. Bawaal, her debut project with Varun, is scheduled for release on April 7 of the following year. Alongside Sunny Kaushal, Janhvi is collaborating on the Mili adaptation of the Malayalam classic Helen.