Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recreates Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 dialogue, video goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor recreated Tejasswi Prakash's midnight walk scene from the popular drama Naagin 6 and gave it her own twist.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor recreates Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 dialogue, video goes viral
Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has a sizable fan base on Instagram and is highly active on social media. Janhvi has been at the top of her Instagram game, posting everything from pictures of her vacation to images from photo shoots. As a matter of fact, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor has been spotted posting entertaining videos of herself performing bizarre things. Janhvi is currently making waves once more after posting another intriguing video in which she can be seen reenacting Tejasswi Prakash's well-known remark from Naagin 6.

Janhvi appeared in the video wearing a white cropped tank top, grey pyjamas, and her long, wavy hair open. In the video, Janhvi can be seen eating a lot of chocolate to sate her midnight craving. She recreated Tejasswi's scene midnight walk scene from the popular drama as her companion caught her red-handed, and her act is undoubtedly drawing attention. "Jab midnight cravings wali walk ke beech koi tumhe pakad le," Janhvi wrote as the image's description.

Check out the video here:
 

 

 

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor has clarified what she meant when she called producing a movie with her family ‘nepotism.’ The actor claimed that because of her hectic schedule, she has been ‘exhausted’ and has forgotten everything she has said in interviews. She is presently promoting Good Luck Jerry, her upcoming movie.

Talking to Filmi Mirchi about saying that she wants to make a film with her film family and calling it ‘nepotism’, Janhvi said in almost a sleepy state, "I say so much bu*****t. See that's the thing, what I am trying to speak right now. If I am at the 20th interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish. So I think I was trying to make a joke, didn't land very well."

Regarding her work front, Janhvi Kapoor is now preparing for the release of Good Luck Jerry. On July 29, the black comedy criminal drama will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, and Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh will all play significant roles. She is also collaborating with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. Bawaal, her debut project with Varun, is scheduled for release on April 7 of the following year. Alongside Sunny Kaushal, Janhvi is collaborating on the Mili adaptation of the Malayalam classic Helen.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.