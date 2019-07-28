'Good Luck Charms' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya pose with Abhishek Bachchan and Jaipur Pink Panthers post victory

Abhishek Bachchan is neck deep busy currently as his team Jaipur Pink Panthers are competing at Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Since the time the tournament started, the team which is favourite of many played two matches and also won them. First, they played against U Mumba and then Bengal Warriors. Abhishek, no matter how busy his schedule his made sure to cheer for his team from the stands. On Saturday evening, he was joined by his two 'lucky charms'. Yes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Last night, Aishwarya had shared a selfie posing with Aaradhya and they both are seen cheering for Jaipur Pink Panthers. Abhishek commented on the post by writing, "Good luck charms.". Now, a while back, the stunning beauty posted a photo posing with AB, Aaradhya and the whole Jaipur Pink Panthers team. She captioned the post as, "GOD BLESS BOYZ SHINE ON PINK PANTHERRRRSSSS"

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek along with Aaradhya were in the US for holidays for almost a month. Now, as they are back in the bay, they shifted their concentration to work and also spending time with family.

Earlier this week, the family of three were snapped while making their way out of Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai's residence post-dinner.

On the work front, Abhishek is all set to make his digital debut with Breathe Season 2 and he will also be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial. Whereas, Aishwarya is likely to reunite with her mentor and first director Mani Ratnam.