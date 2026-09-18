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Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027

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Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027

The Marath film Gondhal has been picked over 32 other films to represent India at Oscars 2027. The list included Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Ikkis, Peddi, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Peddi, 120 Bahadur, Haq, and others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027
Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Hanuman Ansh to become India's Oscar entry
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Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2027, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday. The film will represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, emerging as the final choice from a shortlist of 33 films, P Sheshadri, chairperson of the selection committee, said.

"This year we've had four Marathi films, 14 Hindi films, and others films, all the films were good. It's a happy moment for Indian cinema, for Marathi cinema. This time the official entry is Gondhal," Sheshadri said at a press conference in Mumbai. "We've watched 33 films in last ten days of different languages. There were many other good films for which we were debating about. Angh and Ikkis were in top three list apart from 'Gondhal'," he added.

The list of 33 films that were submitted to FFI also included Yami Gautam's Haq, Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Neem Karoli Baba biopic Hanuman Ansh, Sunny Deol-fronted Border 2, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ram Charan-starrer Peddi and Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur.

Set against the midnight carnival of the ritualistic Gondhal dance in rural Maharashtra, the movie follows Suman, a woman trapped in an oppressive marriage, who plots a murder and an escape with her forbidden lover, blurring the lines between devotion, deception and fate. Ishita Deshmukh plays the lead role in the movie which also features Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohani, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Dhru Thoke. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja has scored music for the film.

Gondhal is written and directed by Santosh Davakhar. It is the fourth Marathi film to be submitted for the Oscars. The earlier titles were Shwaas (2005), Harishchandrachi Factory (2009) and Court (2015). No Indian film has managed to win in the Best International Feature film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category.

READ | Marathi film Gondhal is India's official entry for Oscars 2027

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