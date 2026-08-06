Golmaal actress Susmita Mukherjee ADMITS she 'sold' her soul to work in C-grade films, recalls her bad choices: 'Ghar chalane ke liye...'

Susmita Banerjee has opened up about working in C-grade films to recover from the dark phase of bankruptcy.

Actress Sushmita Mukherjee, popularly known for Golmaal and Dostana, recalled one of the most difficult phases of her life, revealing she did C-grade and sexist films to repay a Rs 1 crore loan after her production house went bankrupt. On Instagram, Sushmita, she candidly spoke about the severe financial crisis that forced her to do projects that she isn't proud of.

Susmita Mukherjee admitted 'sold my soul' for money

Recalling the dark phase, Susmita said someone asked why she had worked in films that were “derogatory to women,” prompting her to revisit a painful chapter of her life. "Someone asked me, 'Ma’am, why did you act in bad films?' I was shocked because it is a very disturbing thing to go back to my life and say, why did I act in such sexist, C-grade films, films derogatory to women? They were just bad films, bad choices. So I did, and did I sell my soul? Of course, I sold my soul.”

Why did Susmita do sexist films?

She further added, "Did I feel good about it? I didn’t feel good then; I still don’t feel good about it. But it was my helplessness. If I tell you about my life circumstances, in 2002, my husband and I lost our media company, Prayas Production. It was a loan of Rs 1 crore. Along with us, Track Cinema and Anil Chaudhary Production, we all went bankrupt because at that time, a new era of technology had come."

What caused Susmita and her husband to suffer major losses?

The actress said the financial setback had a severe impact on her family, with creditors frequently visiting her home to recover the outstanding amount. The actress said, "Angel investment and venture capital- we didn’t know anything about technology. So obviously, we went bankrupt, and that’s what happened. So debtors at the door used to come, recovery people used to come; they used to abuse us. It was a very bad time; my children were very young."

Watch the viral reel of Susmita Banerjee

Susmita did all kinds of jobs to support the education of her kids

Mukherjee also spoke about the responsibility of supporting her family and meeting her children’s educational expenses, saying that she has no “regrets” regarding her movie choices in life. She said, "I had to make all these choices. I had to do bad work too. The funny thing is, the good work, unfortunately, nothing came out. I didn’t do very bad work, but yes, I’m not so proud of a lot of work I’ve done, more money. So I feel every person should have their own index."

Susmita admits sometimes 'we don't have a choice'

The actress affirmed that she now chooses projects that resonate with her personally and creatively. "But now I don’t do any work that doesn’t touch my soul. Now I do exactly what I feel like, with respect, I earn well, and I’m happy with the projects I’m doing. We are actors. We don’t always have a choice. We are a cog in the wheel. Sometimes we have to work to run the house," she concluded.

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