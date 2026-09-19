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Golmaal 5 release date: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar-starrer Rohit Shetty film to be the first major release of 2027

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5, featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor, will release in theaters on January 8, 2027.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 01:16 PM IST

Golmaal 5 release date: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar-starrer Rohit Shetty film to be the first major release of 2027
Golmaal 5 release date announced
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Rohit Shetty surprised cinema enthusiasts on Saturday morning as he announced the release date of Golmaal 5. The much-anticipated fifth installment in the comedy franchise is led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor. Akshay Kumar also joins the gang in the film, which is slated to release on January 8, 2027.

Along with sharing the release date poster, Rohit Shetty wrote, "LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE (three red hearts emojis) 8TH JAN 2027." The makers also shared, "2027 is all set to begin with fun, laughter and a whole lot of Golmaal!  Get ready for the madness as Golmaal 5 arrives in cinemas on 8th January 2027! New year. New madness. Same Golmaal."

In the film announcement video that the filmmaker shared on his birthday last year, Akshay was seen in a bald look. Reports have claimed that the Bhooth Bangla actor could be seen in an antagonist role in the film, though there has been no confirmation regarding the same. Akshay and Rohit have previously worked in Sooryavanshi and Singham Again.

The comedy ensemble franchise Golmaal was started in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Two years later, a sequel was made, Golmaal Returns, followed by Golmaal 3 in 2010 and Golmaal Again in 2017. The series revolves around a group of mischievous, aimless friends, Gopal (Devgn), Madhav (Warsi), Laxman (Talpade, Joshi, and Kemmu) and Lucky (Kapoor), who get into absurd, chaotic situations.

READ | Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027

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