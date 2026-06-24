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'Going through difficult times': Alka Yagnik breaks her silence after her Padma Bhushan appearance sparked concern

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'Going through difficult times': Alka Yagnik breaks her silence after her Padma Bhushan appearance sparked concern

After receiving the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu, Alka Yagnik spoke about her difficult health journey and thanked fans for standing by her during her recovery.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 10:40 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Going through difficult times': Alka Yagnik breaks her silence after her Padma Bhushan appearance sparked concern
Image credit: Instagram
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Alka Yagnik, whose voice has defined Hindi cinema for over four decades, was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, June 23.

However, her appearance at the ceremony also led to concern among fans, with many wondering about her health. Soon after, the singer addressed the speculation through an emotional social media post.

Alka Yagnik Speaks About Her Health Battle

Sharing a heartfelt note, Alka thanked everyone who had supported her over the last two years and revealed that she had been dealing with health challenges away from the public eye.

"For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

Expressing gratitude for receiving the prestigious honour, she added, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude."

'This Honour Belongs To All Of You'

The singer described the recognition as a deeply emotional moment in her life. She said that while the award carries her name, it also belongs to the listeners who embraced her music over the years and stood by her through every phase of her journey.

According to Alka, the Padma Bhushan is not just recognition of her work, but also a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope and resilience during difficult times.

'I Am Slowly Finding My Way Back'

Ending her note on a hopeful note, the singer assured fans that she is recovering and looking ahead with positivity. "I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey."

She also thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of India for bestowing the honour upon her.

Alka Yagnik's Health Struggles

In 2024, Alka Yagnik revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) caused by a viral attack. The condition forced her to step away from public appearances and professional commitments.

Her most recent song was Naram Kaalja from Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), composed by A.R. Rahman.

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