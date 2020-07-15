'God-like incarnations': Amitabh Bachchan pens poem for doctors treating COVID-19, calls them 'companions of sufferer'

Amitabh Bachchan in his latest tweets thanked the doctors from the hospital where he is getting for coronavirus. The legendary actor along with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan are currently at Nanavati Hospital after they got tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Since then, both of them have been updating fans about their and their family's health as both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are also tested positive for coronavirus.

Now in his latest tweets, he wrote a poem in Hindi which he also translated in English for his fans. The Hindi note read as "श्वेत वर्ण आभूषण

सेवा भाव समर्पण

ईश्वर रूपी देवता ये

पीड़ितों के संबल ये

स्वयं को मिटा दिया

गले हमें लगा लिया

पूजा दर्शन के स्थान ये

परचम इंसानियत के|"

He further tweeted, "pristine white their layered dress; dedicated to serving they be; god-like incarnations they; companions of the sufferer they; erased they their ego have; to us, they have embraced in care; they be the divine destination; they fly the flags of humanity..."

Check out the tweets below:

On Saturday, Big B had tweeted, "T 3590 - I have tested COVID-19 positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited... All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are home-quarantining. While as per hospital sources, Big B and Abhishek will be staying at the hospital for almost a week.